Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in NiSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NiSource by 68.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NiSource by 13.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 274,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

NI stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.