Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 156 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.39 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

