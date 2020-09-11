Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 28,365 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

