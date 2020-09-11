Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 8,514 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 156.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

