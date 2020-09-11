Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 309,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,037 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Gentex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.