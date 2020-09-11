Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 18,171 FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 164.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,077,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $60.70 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $55.44 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

