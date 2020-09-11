Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 24,906 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Southern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.34.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock valued at $819,600 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

