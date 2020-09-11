Holocene Advisors LP Sells 115,679 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,679 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $52.40 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

