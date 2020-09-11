Holocene Advisors LP Sells 13,915 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,915 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSTR opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.