Holocene Advisors LP Sells 20,483 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

