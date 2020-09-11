Holocene Advisors LP Sells 308,328 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308,328 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.84. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $91.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.