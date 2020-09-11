Holocene Advisors LP Sells 42,261 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,261 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,284,000 after purchasing an additional 297,321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after buying an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,836,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,694,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,218,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.59.

NYSE:FE opened at $29.05 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

