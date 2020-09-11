Holocene Advisors LP Sells 8,118 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Donaldson stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

