Holocene Advisors LP Sells 8,907 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

FNF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,181 shares of company stock worth $9,892,151. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.