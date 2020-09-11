Holocene Advisors LP Sells 9,142 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

