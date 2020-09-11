Holocene Advisors LP Sells 98,721 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,721 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 31.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI opened at $29.96 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.