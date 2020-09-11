Holocene Advisors LP Takes $1.36 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $60.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

