Holocene Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116,293 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $234.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.