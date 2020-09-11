Holocene Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,622 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.46. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

