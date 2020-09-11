Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Iamgold Corp has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Iamgold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

