Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.37).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 25 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.04).

On Monday, July 13th, Andrew Findlay acquired 23 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £148.81 ($194.45).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 592.40 ($7.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 585.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 677.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EZJ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 752 ($9.83) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Davy Research upgraded easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($7.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 906.47 ($11.84).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

