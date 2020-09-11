Insider Selling: Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total value of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,028.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.86. Computacenter plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,404 ($31.41). The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCC. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,921.60 ($25.11).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

