Investors Purchase High Volume of Chart Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,249% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

