iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,458,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

