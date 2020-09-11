J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,079,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.55% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $1,212,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $5,023,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 480.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.