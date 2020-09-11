Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

JAMF opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

