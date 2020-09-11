Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.32. Japan Gold shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 26,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

About Japan Gold (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.