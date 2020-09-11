Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of ST opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

