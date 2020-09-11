Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Journey Energy shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$11.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.