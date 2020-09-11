JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $75.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,021,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

