Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $777,302.24.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,360,250.00.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 92.13 and a quick ratio of 92.12.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.