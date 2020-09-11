KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical Sells 16,090 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $297,825.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 517.56 and a quick ratio of 517.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

