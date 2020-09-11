Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $89.25

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.25, but opened at $102.00. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 8,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 481.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.20.

About Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

