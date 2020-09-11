Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $31.51 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

