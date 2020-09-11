Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,801,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

