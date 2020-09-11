Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $266.60 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Kusama has a total market cap of $266.60 million and $46.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.47 or 0.00304661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

