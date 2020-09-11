Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Lantronix updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.23 EPS.

LTRX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.08.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

