Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.854-74.848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.6 million.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $134.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantronix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

