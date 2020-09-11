LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.23. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.