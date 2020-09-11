LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Up 10.9%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s share price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 334,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 640,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $57.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.23.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,654,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

