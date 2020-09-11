LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Cut by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in LKQ by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 144,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LKQ by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 312,145 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

