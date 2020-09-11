LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of LKQ worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

