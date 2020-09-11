LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 168,697 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 487,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 50.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 261,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.