Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.97.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,271,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.