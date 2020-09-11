Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie Sells 44,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$8.19 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

LUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.