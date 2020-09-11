LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.52.

NYSE:LYB opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

