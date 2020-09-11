Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l stock opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.44. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 52 week low of C$2.26 and a 52 week high of C$7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $495.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

