Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Major Drilling Group Int’l in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE MDI opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.44. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 12-month low of C$2.26 and a 12-month high of C$7.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market cap of $495.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

