Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.95.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

