Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,412,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after buying an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 175,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

